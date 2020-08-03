Health One more COVID-19 patient dies due to serious complications A COVID-19 patient died on August 2, raising the number of fatalities in Vietnam to six, all of whom had serious underlying illnesses.

Health Another 30 COVID-19 cases confirmed on August 2 evening Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.