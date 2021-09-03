COVID-19: 14,922 new COVID-19 cases reported on September 3
Vietnam recorded 14,922 COVID-19 cases, including 28 imported ones, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 3, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi on September 3 continues to evacuate residents in Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi, from their homes after the capital's biggest COVID cluster was discovered there. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 14,922 COVID-19 cases, including 28 imported ones, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 3, according to the Ministry of Health.
Ho Chi Minh City remained to report the highest number of daily infections with 8,499, followed by Binh Duong province with 3,676, Dong Nai 986, Long An 564, Tay Ninh 267, Tien Giang 154, and Kien Giang 104. The capital city of Hanoi logged 58 cases.
The new cases brought the national tally since COVID-19 broke out in Vietnam to 501,649.
A total of 270,668 patients have recovered from COVID-19.
As many as 308 fatalities were recorded on September 3, bringing the death toll to 12,446.
The country has to date administered over 20.83 million doses of vaccines, with nearly 2.96 million people having been fully vaccinated./.