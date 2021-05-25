Traders at Xanh Van Quang Market in Hanoi's Ha Dong district have samples taken for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 287 cases of COVID-19 during the time from 12pm to 7:30 pm May 25, with a record 243 locally-infected cases in Bac Giang province, according to the Health Ministry.

All the new cases in Bac Giang are linked to hotbeds in local industrial parks, and are found inside locked-down areas.

Apart from three imported cases, Bac Ninh reported 26 cases, Hanoi 11, Lang Son and Ha Nam three each, and the Tan Trieu facility of the K Hospital one.



The country has so far documented 4,362 local cases and 1,489 imported cases.



The number of recoveries has reached 2,794, while the death toll stood at 44.



Among active patients, 70 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice and 69 thrice./.