Medical workers take samples from people for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam documented 30 cases of COVID-19 during the past six hours to 6pm on May 11, with three imported cases and 27 cases among people being quarantined, according to the Health Ministry.



No new clusters were detected in the period.



The national count rose to 3,537, including 528 reported since April 27.



The number of recovered patients reached 2,618. Among active patients, 25 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 17 twice and 25 thrice.



A total 67,877 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 1,018 in hospitals, 27,641 in designated facilities and 39,218 in their places of residence./.







VNA