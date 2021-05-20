COVID-19: 39th death logged in Vietnam
Vietnam confirmed another death related to COVID-19 on May 20, pushing the nation’s death toll to 39.
A severe COVID-19 patient under treatment (Illustrative image - Source: Ministry of Health)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam confirmed another death related to COVID-19 on May 20, pushing the nation’s death toll to 39.
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s Treatment Sub-committee, the 81-year-old male patient was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on May 3 with the diagnosis of cirrhosis-caused sepsis and gout.
On May 11, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
His symptoms got severe on May 19, leading to his death on the evening of the day. He died from septic shock, cirrhosis-caused infection, diabetes, high blood pressure, and COVID-19 infection.
Additional 44 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam in the past six hours to 12:00pm on the same day, with all in quarantine facilities or locked-down areas, according to the Ministry of Health.
The figures brought the national tally to 4,764, including 1,473 imported cases. The number of recoveries stood at 2,687./.