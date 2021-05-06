COVID-19: 60 cases documented on May 6
Vietnam recorded 60 cases of COVID-19 during the 12 hours to 6pm May 6, including 56 locally-infected cases and four imported, according to the Health Ministry.
Thai Binh General Hospital is under temporary lockdown over COVID-19 fears (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 60 cases of COVID-19 during the 12 hours to 6pm May 6, including 56 locally-infected cases and four imported, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the 56 local cases, 16 were at the second facility of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, 12 in the northern province of Bac Ninh, 11 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, four in Hanoi, 3 in the central city of Da Nang.
The national tally has reached 3,090, with 1,690 local cases. In the latest wave of outbreaks from April 27, 120 cases have been detected.
A total of 2,560 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 24 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 12 twice and 38 thrice.
Meanwhile, 40,736 people are being quarantined across the country./.