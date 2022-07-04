COVID-19: 685 cases added to national caseload on July 4
Vietnam reported an additional 511 infections of COVID-19 on July 4, up 174 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,749,324 since the pandemic broke out.
As many as 6,179 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,715,163.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded on July 4, raising the total fatalities to 43,088
More than 233.53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam to date, including over 18.57 million doses for children aged between 12-17 and over 8.33 million doses for kids from 5-11 years old./.