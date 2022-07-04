Health PM urges faster COVID-19 vaccination in face of sub-variant BA.5 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered faster administration of the third and fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine as part of measures against the unpredictable pandemic situation, especially when the sub-variant BA.5 has appeared in Vietnam and raised the risk of a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Health Booster shots needed to prevent COVID-19 infection: expert Prof. Dr. Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine emphasised the need to take booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines while speaking at a seminar on the matter held by the government portal on July 1.