COVID-19: 740 cases added to national caseload on June 23
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 740 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 22 to 4pm June 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 154 cases, followed by Bac Ninh with 54 and Nghe An with 51.
The national caseload reached 10,740,595.
A total 5,087 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 23, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,627,924. There are 32 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,084.
On June 22, 1,011,752 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 227,753,376./.