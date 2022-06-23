Health COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 888 new cases on June 22 A total 888 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 21 to 4pm June 22, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Vietnam up 48 places in COVID-19 recovery index Vietnam jumped 48 spots to claim the 14th place in the COVID-19 Recovery Index by Nikkei Asia in May 2022. Vietnam is the first country in Southeast Asia to exempt foreign tourists from all testing, vaccination and quarantine requirements.

Health COVID-19: 748 cases added to national caseload on June 21 A total 748 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 20 to 4pm June 21, according to the Ministry of Health. ​

Health Medtech 4.0 promotes digital transformation in health sector More than 1,300 leaders from hospitals, doctors and healthcare specialists attended the medical technology (Medtech 4.0) exhibition and conference held in Hanoi on June 20.