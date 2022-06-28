COVID-19: 769 cases added to national caseload on June 28
Ilustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total 769 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 27 to 4pm June 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 158 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 62 and Nghe An with 54.
The national caseload reached 10,744,854.
A total 9,505 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 28, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,665,972. There are 33 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
Three deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,087.
On June 27, 1,078,735 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 230,933,469./.