Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 866 new cases on June 15 Vietnam recorded 866 new cases of COVID-19 and no death in the past 24 hours to 4pm June 15, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Additional 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for children allocated The Health Ministry has allocated an additional over 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered on children aged from five to under 12, according to the ministry.

Health Ho Chi Minh City launches COVID-19 vaccine booster drive The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on June 14 launched a COVID-19 vaccine booster drive simultaneously at many sites across the city.