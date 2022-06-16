COVID-19: 774 cases added to national caseload on June 16
A total 774 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 15 to 4pm June 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 774 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 15 to 4pm June 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 145 cases, followed by Da Nang with 48 and Nghe An with 45.
The national caseload reached 10,734,925.
A total 8,835 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 16, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,583,105. There are 41 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,083.
On June 15, 480,686 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to 224,618,268./.