Health COVID-19: 769 cases added to national caseload on June 28 A total 769 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 27 to 4pm June 28, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Health Ministry yet to consider COVID-19 endemic disease The Ministry of Health has proposed considering COVID-19 a Group A infectious disease, not an endemic disease in its latest draft on COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.

Health SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 enters Vietnam The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 has entered Vietnam and may overwhelm the old sub-lineage BA.2 which is dominant in the country, according to Prof. Dr. Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine.