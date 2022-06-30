COVID-19: 839 cases added to national caseload on June 30
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 839 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 29 to 4pm June 30, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections raised the national caseload to 10,746,470.
A total 5,959 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 30, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,681,318. There are 24 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,087.
On June 29, 1,192,491 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 232,125,960./.