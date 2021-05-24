COVID-19: 96 new cases, 73 recoveries
Vietnam recorded 96 more COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 6:00pm on May 24, including one imported case, according to the Health Ministry.
A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
The 95 new domestic infections comprise 44 in Bac Giang, 31 in Bac Ninh, 13 in Hanoi, six in Lang Son, and one in Ho Chi Minh City.
The new infections brought the national tally to 5,424, including 3,918 domestically-transmitted cases.
On May 24, 73 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,794. The death toll is now 44.
Among active patients, 70 tested negative to coronavirus once, 41 twice, and 69 thrice.
As the pandemic has become more complicated, people are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.