Health Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 44 The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 24 confirmed one more COVID-19 related death – a 38-year-old worker at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, raising the death toll in Vietnam to 44.

Health Vietnam logs 33 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 33 more COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 24, all in quarantine facilities and sealed-off areas, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam records 43rd death related to COVID-19 Vietnam on May 24 reported its 43rd death related to COVID-19, who is a 50-year-old man with a number of underlying health conditions, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.

Health Vietnam adds 56 domestic cases to COVID-19 tally The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 3,790 cases, with 56 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 24, according to the Ministry of Health.