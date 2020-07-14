World Several earthquakes strike Indonesia Several earthquakes at over 5.0 magnitudes shook a number of areas in Indonesia on July 13, but there has been no report on loss of property and human lives.

World Indonesia’s retail sales plunge to lowest point since 2008 Indonesia’s retail sales index shrank by 20.6 percent in May, the biggest reduction since 2008, mostly due to plunging clothes sales and cultural and recreational spending, according to a survey by the Bank Indonesia (BI).

World Thai Vietjet offers super-saver fares for its all 13 routes in Thailand Celebrating its new routes in Thailand, Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, continues to offer surprises for its passengers with 500,000 special air tickets with fares from as low as 50 THB (1.5 USD).

World Thailand’s border trade down 9.7 percent in five months Thailand's cross-border trade was down by 9.7 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, and neighbours’ closure of nearly all border checkpoints.