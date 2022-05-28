COVID-19: Additional 1,114 cases recorded on May 28
Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine shot for a senior citizen.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported 1,114 new COVID-19 infections, and no deaths on May 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest daily infections with 285, followed Vinh Phuc with 70, and Yen Bai with 68.
The national tally is now 10,716,361.
A total 8,463 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries to 9,439,913.
There are 189 patients in a serious condition, with six on life support.
A total of 220,635,110 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 199.05 million doses in the adult population, 17.45 million for those aged 12-17 years, and 4.12 million for children aged 5-11./.