Health PM orders research on COVID-19 inoculation for children aged 3-5 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Ministry of Health to study the vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged between three and five.

Health Mobile app on reproductive, sexual health debuts A mobile application helping women keep watch on their reproductive and sexual health during pregnancy and child care, as well as physical development and vaccine schedule for children, debuted on March 18.