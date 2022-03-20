COVID-19: Additional 141,151 cases confirmed on March 20
There were 141,151 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, recorded across Vietnam on March 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 testing in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - There were 141,151 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases, recorded across Vietnam on March 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued registering the highest daily number of infections with 19,065, followed by Nghe An with 9,333 cases, and Phu Tho with 5,747 cases.
Besides, northern Vinh Phuc province registered additional 25,056 cases after verifying information.
Vietnam’s total caseload now reaches 7,958,048.
A total of 63 COVID-related deaths were also recorded, taking the total number of fatalities to 41,880, accounting for 0.5 percent of the total infections.
There were a further 111,635 recoveries, bringing the total number of people given the all-clear to 4,103,028.
As many as 201.660,445 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide since the start of the pandemic./.