COVID-19: Additional 1,695 cases confirmed on August 15
Vietnam logged an additional 1,695 COVID-19 cases on August 15, up 257 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections raised the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,367,479.
A total 9,257 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 10,029,826. There are 124 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,098.
On the day, 152,167 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, raising the total number of shots given out to 251,456,299./.