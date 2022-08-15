Health HCM City ready to reactivate COVID-19 treatment hospitals The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has recently requested its medical facilities to get plans readied for the acceptance and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the context of increases in the number of new cases.

Health Foreign experts learn from Vietnam’s biphasic in vitro maturation technology A group of four Australian doctors and experts visited My Duc Hospital in Phu Nhuan district, Ho Chi Minh City, to learn from the Vietnamese side’s experience in biphasic in vitro maturation (CAPA-IVM) from August 13-14.