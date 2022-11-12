COVID-19: additional 277 cases confirmed on November 12
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,508,447 with 227 new cases recorded on November 12, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,508,447 with 227 new cases recorded on November 12, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 198 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,605,867.
Meanwhile, there are 68 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,166.
As many as 63,818 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.