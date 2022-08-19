COVID-19: Additional 2,983 infections added to national caseload on August 19
Vietnam recorded 2,983 new COVID-19 cases on August 19, raising the national caseload to 11,379,554, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 6,975 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,056,190. Meanwhile, there are 86 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,103.
On August 18, an additional 630,381 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 253,398,589./.