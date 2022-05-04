COVID-19: Additional 3,088 cases recorded on May 4
A total 3,088 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm May 4, up 379 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
A COVID-19 test kit (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 3,088 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm May 4, up 379 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 705 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 268 and Vinh Phuc 198.
The national tally reached 10,662,446.
A total 42,055 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 4, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,309,336.
There are 480 patients needing breathing support, while three deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,047, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By May 3, the country had injected 215,022,051 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,555,804 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.