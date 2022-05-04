Health Arrivals in Vietnam for SEA Games 31 not required to make health declarations The Vietnam Sports Administration has been asked to inform all foreign sports delegations to the upcoming SEA Games 31 about the suspension of the COVID-19 health declaration requirement at Vietnamese border gates, according to an urgent notice.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 3,717 new cases on May 1 A total 3,717 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 30 to 4pm May 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam reports 5,109 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 A total 5,109 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 30, down 959 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 6,068 COVID-19 cases on April 29 A total 6,068 new infections of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 29, down 1,048 cases the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.