A medical staff writes information on the label of a COVID-19 test sample (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 48 cases of COVID-19 were detected during six hours to 6pm May 18, all in locked-down areas or concentrated quarantine facilities, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 4,512, with 1,472 domestic infections recorded since April 27 in 28 provinces and cities.

On May 18, 19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 2,687. The death toll was 37.

Meanwhile, more than 122,000 people are being quarantined nationwide.

Among patients still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 29 twice and 23 thrice.

A total of 4,398,533 people have been tested for SARS-CoV-2 since April 29. /.