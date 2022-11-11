Health 442 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 8 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,506,656 with 442 new cases recorded on November 8, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Additional 365 COVID-19 cases recorded on November 7 Vietnam recorded 365 new COVID-19 cases on November 7, raising the national caseload to 11,506,214, according to the Ministry of Health.