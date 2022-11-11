COVID-19: additional 630 cases confirmed on November 11
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,508,170 with 630 new cases recorded on November 11, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 201 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,605,669.
Meanwhile, there are 34 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,166.
More than 262.50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.