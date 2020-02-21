COVID-19: Agribank hands over 800 mln VND to Vinh Phuc
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) on February 21 handed over 800 million VND (about 34,400 USD) to the Vinh Phuc provincial chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front in support of the fight against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the locality.
An Agribank leader said residents in Vinh Phuc and in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district in particular are greatly impacted by the epidemic.
Earlier, Agribank branches rescheduled debt payment and reduced loan interests to borrowers, offered facial masks and hand wash to clients, and raise awareness of its staff about prevention and control measures as suggested by the Health Ministry.
Among 16 COVID-19 cases confirmed so far in Vietnam, 11 hail from Vinh Phuc. So far, 15 patients have been discharged from hospital. Besides, no new cases have been reported in Vinh Phuc and the country since February 13./.
