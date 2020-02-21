Society Ethnic villages in Binh Dinh to get electricity Authorities of the central province of Binh Dinh has decided to launch a project which helps its three ethnic villages have access to electricity.

Society COVID-19: No ban on flights to RoK, Japan The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has imposed no ban on flights to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, CAAV Director General Dinh Viet Thang has said.

Society Proposal recommends cutting two ministries, one deputy PM The Vietnamese Government is recommended to cut two ministries and one deputy prime minister, according to a proposal to comprehensively restructure the Government for the first time in 15 years.

Society Baby coronavirus patient discharged from hospital A three-month-old baby from the northern province of Vinh Phuc, Vietnam’s youngest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient, was discharged from the National Children’s Hospital on Feb. 20.