Society Ministry announces latest flights carrying COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health on March 18 night announced two flights that landed in Vietnam over the last few days carrying passengers who have since tested positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society 14 imprisoned for subversive acts against people’s administration Two men and their 12 accomplices on March 18 got prison terms ranging from two years to life for their roles in a case of acting for the subversion of the people’s administration and covering criminals in Muong Nhe district, the northwestern province of Dien Bien.

Society Hanoi ensures food supply amid pandemic Amid the complicated developments of Covid-19 in many localities in the country including Hanoi, tradition markets in the capital city still ensure diverse and plentiful supply of food for the people.

Society PetroVietnam grants aid to Health Ministry to fight COVID-19 The Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) presented 5 billion VND (217,000 USD) to the Health Ministry in Hanoi on March 18 to support the fight against COVID-19 epidemic.