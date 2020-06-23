Health Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections Five months after the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam, the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 349 as of June 23 morning, with no new cases reported overnight.

