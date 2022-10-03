At a market in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Foreigners who enter Cambodia are no longer required to show a health declaration or COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon arrival at land, sea and air entrances from October 3, reported the country's Health Ministry.



The ministry required keeping remote temperature checkers at the entry and exit gates, as well as officers in charge at the border gates to check and give advice to passengers who have symptoms or patients.



The decision came after Cambodia had recorded only a few COVID-19 cases over the past days.



As of early October, nearly 15.2 million out of 17 million Cambodians were given two vaccine shots. Over 10 million had the third jabs, more than 4.3 million the fourth and over 875,000 the fifth./.