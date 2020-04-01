COVID-19: Cambodia offers three-month tax breaks to aviation companies
People in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVI-19 (Source: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Cambodian government on March 31 decided to give tax breaks for three months from March to May this year to aviation companies to help offset losses caused by COVID-19.
The government also granted a three-month tax holiday from March to May for hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and tour companies in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kep and Kampot provinces, as well as in Bavet and Poipet cities.
It will also help pay 20 percent of the 190-USD monthly minimum wage to workers and employees if factories, hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, and tour companies they work with are temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
The government called on landlords to neither terminate lease contracts nor force renters out of their home if they could not afford to pay the rent on time.
Cambodia has so far recorded a total of 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 23 recovered, according to the country’s Ministry of Health./.