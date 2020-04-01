World WB revises down growth forecasts for Philippines, Malaysia The World Bank (WB) has revised down economic growth forecasts for the Philippines and Malaysia due to the adverse impacts of COVID-19 and strict community quarantine.

World International media praise Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight International media continue to hail the success that Vietnam has made so far in containing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 despite limited resources compared to many countries.

World Singapore reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 926 The Singaporean Ministry of Health on March 31 reported 47 new COVID-19 infection cases, bringing the total number in the city state to 926.