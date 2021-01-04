World Thailand focuses on three areas to revive economy Thailand’s Ministry of Finance this year will focus on three areas to revive the national economy amid slower-than-expected recovery and a second wave of COVID-19.

World Cambodia intensifies checks along borders with Vietnam, Thailand Cambodia has stepped up checks along its borders with Vietnam and Thailand, as the new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19, has been detected in the two countries.

World RCEP a proof of signatories’ resolve to strengthen integration: Malaysian minister The recently concluded Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is a proof of resolve of Malaysia, together with ASEAN member countries and the five ASEAN Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) partners, to continue strengthening regional economic integration, facilitating cross-border trade and investment, and reducing non-tariff barriers, a Malaysian minister has said.

World Thailand sets stricter measures for COVID-19 red zones Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has declared stricter measures for 28 "red zone" provinces, including the capital of Bangkok, amid COVID-19 spikes across the country.