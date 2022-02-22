COVID-19: Cambodia, Thailand reject lockdown possibility
Despite the spreading of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, both Cambodia and Thailand affirmed that they will not impose lockdown measures.
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Despite the spreading of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, both Cambodia and Thailand affirmed that they will not impose lockdown measures.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 22 highlighted the policy of not locking down the capital and provinces like in 2021.
No lockdown measures will be imposed to avoid chaos and goods shortages, he said.
Due to the shortage of COVID-19 treatment drug Molnatris, the PM called on private pharmacies not to raise the price of the medicine. He also revealed that his daughter and five grandchildren are infected with COVID-19.
According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Health, the country has detected 598 Omicron cases and two related deaths'. The 16-million-strong country has a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 89.99 percent.
Meanwhile, Thai Minister of Health Anutin Charnvirakul said that Thailand will not issue any lockdown order although the country has upgraded the risk of COVID-19 infection to Level 4, the second highest level, across the country.
He explained that the upgrade aims to remind people to keep safe distance and avoid mass gatherings to prevent the spreading of the virus. He called on locals to keep calm as the infection number is also rising in many countries.
He said that Thailand has enough beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, but advised those with no or mild symptoms to take home treatment to avoid overload on the public health care system.
On February 22, Thailand reported 18,364 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths', raising the totals to over 2.74 million and 22,691, respectively./.
