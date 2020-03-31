

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s government has considered allocating 500-600 million USD to banks and microfinance institutions, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.



He appealed to the private sector and property owners to grant preferential treatment to customers and leasers by delaying payment deadlines or offering lower interest rates.



Earlier, Governor of the Cambodian National Bank Chea Chanto asked banks and financial institutions to pay attention to four vulnerable groups including tourism sector (food, accommodation, and service); garment sector (employers and workers); construction (housing and restaurant); and transportation (taxi drivers, tuk tuks, and logistics).

The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 30 morning confirmed four more COVID-19 cases, raising the total in the country to 107.

It also announced that two more patients have fully recovered, bringing the tally to 23./.

VNA