The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,439,613 on September 11, according to the Ministry of Health.
People receive examination before getting inoculated against COVID-19 at a vaccination site in Chi Lang ward of Lang Son city, Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)
With 34,860 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,322,003. Meanwhile, there are 113 patients needing breathing support.
Three deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,129.
On September 10, an additional 102,802 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 258,597,170./.