People have their samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Phnom Penh on May 23. (Photo: The Star)

Hanoi (VNA) – The numbers of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Southeast Asian countries on May 25.

In Laos, 56 cases were confirmed in six cities and provinces in the past 24 hours, including 42 local and 14 imported cases, reported its Health Ministry.

The country has so far logged 1,878 infections, 1,180 have been given all-clear from the virus. Two died from the disease.

The same day, the Cambodian Health Ministry reported 568 more cases, raising the total count to more than 26,000. Of the new cases, 540 were community transmissions and 28 were imported.

As many as 663 patients recovered and four were dead, raising the total fatalities to 183.

Despite countermeasures, new cases among workers in factories in the provinces of Kampong Speu, Koh Kong, Takeo, Kampng Chhnang and Svay Rieng are still on the rise.

Meanwhile, Malaysia recorded additional 7,289 cases, a record since the pandemic outbreak, marking the first time the daily figure has surpassed 7,000.

To date, the country has confirmed a total of 525,889 infections, including over 2,300 deaths.



The Philippine Health Ministry also announced 3,972 new cases, bringing the total to 1,118,672. Another 36 deaths the same day raised the total to 20,019 in the country./.

VNA