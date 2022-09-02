COVID-19 cases down on Sept.2, one death recorded
Vietnam saw 1,548 new COVID-19 cases on September 2, down 1,100 from a day earlier, reported the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam saw 1,548
new COVID-19 cases on September 2, down 1,100 from a day earlier,
reported the Ministry of Health.
The country has so far recorded a caseload of 11,415,907, ranking 12th out of the 227 countries and territories.
The same day, as many as 8,087 patients were given all-clear, raising the total recovery cases to 10,195,874, while 128 other patients are under intensive care.
A death from the disease was recorded in Hanoi, bringing the combined fatalities to 43,118, or 0.4% of the total infections.
On September 1, additional 288,458 vaccine doses were administered, raising the total to 257,351,937./.