Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam saw 1,548 new COVID-19 cases on September 2, down 1,100 from a day earlier, reported the Ministry of Health.



The country has so far recorded a caseload of 11,415,907, ranking 12th out of the 227 countries and territories.



The same day, as many as 8,087 patients were given all-clear, raising the total recovery cases to 10,195,874, while 128 other patients are under intensive care.



A death from the disease was recorded in Hanoi, bringing the combined fatalities to 43,118, or 0.4% of the total infections.



On September 1, additional 288,458 vaccine doses were administered, raising the total to 257,351,937./.