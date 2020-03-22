Health Tay Ninh reports no COVID-19 cases: health official The southwestern province of Tay Ninh had reported neither SARS-CoV-2 infections nor suspected cases as of 13:00 on March 22, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Health Nguyen Van Cuong.

Health Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam The Ministry of Health on March 22 afternoon confirmed another four cases who tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 98 so far.

Health Quang Ninh CDC qualified for SARS-CoV-2 testing The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been qualified to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Health.

Health Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed The Ministry of Health on March 21 evening announced two more cases who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 94.