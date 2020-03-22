COVID-19 cases in Vietnam amounts to 99
The Ministry of Health on March 22 confirmed another case that tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, raising the total in Vietnam to 99.
Health workers carry out tests for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 22 confirmed another case that tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, raising the total in Vietnam to 99.
He is a 29-year-old male resident of Ho Chi Minh City.
From France, he boarded Flight AF258 on March 17 and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in the city on March 18. Entering Vietnam, he did not show any symptom of the disease, but his sample tested positive on March 21./.
