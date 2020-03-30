Covid-19 cases in Vietnam exceed 200
The Ministry of Health announced nine more Covid-19 cases in the afternoon of March 30, raising the country’s total to 203.
Of the latest cases, seven are workers of Truong Sinh Company limited, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.
Earlier in the morning, the ministry also reported six people having contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd.
By 5pm, 25 samples of staff, patients and patient carers at Bach Mai hospital were positve for SARS-Cov-2, 15 of which came from workers of Truong Sinh Co., Ltd.
The company was initially identified the main source of virus transmission in the hospital./.