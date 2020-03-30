Of the latest cases, seven are workers of Truong Sinh Company limited, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.



Earlier in the morning, the ministry also reported six people having contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd.

By 5pm, 25 samples of staff, patients and patient carers at Bach Mai hospital were positve for SARS-Cov-2, 15 of which came from workers of Truong Sinh Co., Ltd.

The company was initially identified the main source of virus transmission in the hospital./.

VNA