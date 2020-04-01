COVID-19 cases in Vietnam increase to 218
The Ministry of Health reported six more COVID-19 cases in Vietnam by 7.30pm on April 1, raising the country’s total to 218.
COVID-19 cases in Vietnam increase to 218 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health reported six more COVID-19 cases in Vietnam by 7.30pm on April 1, raising the country’s total to 218.
They include two employees of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, a patient who used to visit Bach Mai hospital for medical check-up, and three returning Vietnam from overseas.
Patient 213 is a female, 40, living in the Thanh Ha Urban Area, Cu Khe commune, Thanh Oai district, Hanoi. After experiencing a fever of 38.6 degrees Celsius, the patient went to the Tropical Centre of Bach Mai Hospital with her husband. After the examination, she returned to the Thanh Ha Urban Area and quarantined herself at home.|
Every day, the patient still went out to take out the trash while wearing a mask, though she did not have contact with other people. The Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 test found her positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient is currently quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in stable condition.
Patient 214 is a 45-year-old female and Patient 215 is a 31-year-old male, both employees of Truong Sinh Company. The man lives on Truong Chinh street, Phuong Mai ward, Dong Da district, Hanoi. He was quarantined from March 30 to 31 and then sent to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
Patient 216 is a woman, 48, from Quang Ninh province. She was in Germany and transited Russia on her return to Vietnam on Aeroflot flight SU290 on March 23. After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University in Lang-Hoa Lac, Hanoi.
On March 31, she had a sore throat and on the same day, tested positive for SARS-COV-2. She was sent to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 for treatment.
Patient 217 is a female, 25, Vietnamese nationality, with her address in Khanh Son 2, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. She returned from Japan on March 25 on All Nippon Airways flight NH857 (seat 31K). After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University. From March 31, she was treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.
Patient 218 is a 43-year-old woman of Vietnamese nationality, with her address in Phu Xa district, Thai Nguyen province. The patient returned home on Aeroflot flight SU290 (seat number 46G) from Russia on March 25. After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University. From March 31, she was quarantined and treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.
To date, 63 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 54 have tested negative once and 43 have tested negative twice./.