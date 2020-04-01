Health Health Ministry announces official fanpage on local social network The Ministry of Public Health announced on April 1 the launch of a fanpage called “Bo Y Te” (Health Ministry) on Lotus, a Vietnamese social network platform, on March 15, in order to promote recommendations on tackling COVID-19.

Health Two COVID-19 patients in Ninh Thuan now free of coronavirus Two men found to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after a trip to Malaysia have recovered, the General Hospital of the southern central province of Ninh Thuan announced on April 1 morning.

Health Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.