Health Tay Ninh reports no COVID-19 cases: health official The southwestern province of Tay Ninh had reported neither SARS-CoV-2 infections nor suspected cases as of 13:00 on March 22, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Health Nguyen Van Cuong.

Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam amounts to 99 The Ministry of Health on March 22 confirmed another case that tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, raising the total in Vietnam to 99.

Health Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam The Ministry of Health on March 22 afternoon confirmed another four cases who tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 98 so far.