COVID-19 cases in Vietnam rise to 116
The Ministry of Health on March 23 noon confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, raising the total in the country to 116 so far.
A medical worker is spraying a quarantine area with sanitiser. (Photo: VNA)
The 114th patient is a 19-year-old Vietnamese student from the Netherlands, who flew home on Flight SQ 176 on March 15. Upon entry, he tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, but later tests turned to positive.
The man is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Dong Anh, and in stable health conditions.
The 115th patient is a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman in the Czech Republic, and the daughter of the 94th patient – one of the five family members who returned to Vietnam from the Czech Republic on Flight SU290 on March 18.
She is hospitalized in a stable health condition at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.
The 116th patient is a 29-year-old doctor of the Emergency Department under the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.
He has been involved in the screening of suspected COVID-19 cases and treatment of confirmed cases since January 31.
The Health Ministry said he was fully equipped with protective gear at work. After work, he stayed in an isolated area reserved for medical staff at the hospital.
On March 19, the doctor had a sore throat. A day later, he started coughing and developed a fever and muscle pains. The next day, he quarantined himself in the emergency department's area. His samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.
He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2, and in stable health./.