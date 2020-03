Medical workers at the acute respiratory hospital No2 in Quang Ninh in protective gear (Photo: VNA)

– Six new COVID-19 patients were detected after the last announcement, raising the total number of cases in Vietnam to 169 as of 06:30 am on March 28.Among the new cases, three (No 164, 165 and 166) were found among those who returned abroad and have been under quarantine immediately after their entry.Patient 167 is a Danish tourist, who arrived in Hanoi on March 7. She has travelled to Ha Giang, Hue, Hoi An and stayed at various hotels. Under the requirement for passengers to have a COVID19-free certification, she took the test in Hanoi on March 24 and was positive for SARS-CoV-2.Patients 168 and 169 are staff members supplying hot water at Bach Mai hospital . Those two cases were found positive after tests were conducted on nearly 5,000 staff members, patients and patients’ carers at the hospital following the discovery of several COVID-19 cases among medical workers and patients there.After investigation, the Health Ministry said there is a possibility that there is a source of infection among patients’ caretakers who brought the virus from outside.The hospital has temporary closed down for quarantine./.