Health Infographic Drastic measures to contain spread of COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Health Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

Health Three COVID-19 patients in Da Nang discharged from hospital Three COVID-19 patients at Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang were discharged on March 27 after making full recovery.

Society Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.