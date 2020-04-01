Covid-19 cases in Vietnam stand at 218
The Ministry of Health reported six more Covid-19 cases in Vietnam by 7.30 pm on April 1, raising the country’s total to 218.
They include two employees of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, a patient who used to visit Bach Mai hospital for medical check-up and three returning Vietnam from overseas.
All of the six latest cases are from Hanoi.
Earlier in the morning, five cases were reported.
To date, 63 patients have fully recovered./.