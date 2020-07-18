COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Indonesia, Philippines
A medial worker is taking sample for COVID-19 testing in Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,752 within one day to 84,882, with the death toll adding by 59 to 4,016, a local health official said.
According, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, 1,434 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 43,268.
Within the past 24 hours, six provinces, namely North Sumatra, South Kalimantan, Jakarta, Central Java, East Java and South Sulawesi, recorded high numbers of cases, Yurianto said.
Yurianto called on the public to obey the implemented health protocols in a bid to minimise COVID-19 infections.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of Health reported 2,357 new COVID-19 cases and 113 fatalities from the disease in the country, mostly in Manila, Cebu city and the central region. /.