World Piracy incidents double across Asia: report The number of armed pirates reported in the Singapore Strait in the first half of the year rose to 16 - the highest level in the last five years, and doubling compared to that in the same period last year.

World Indonesia, Malaysia apply tougher measures to foreign fishermen’s illegal fishing Amid increasing illegal fishing of foreign fishermen in the waters of Indonesia and Malaysia, the two Southeast Asian countries have recently applied more tough measures in handling violations.

World Indonesian capital extends social restrictions for 14 days Governor of Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta Anies Baswedan has announced that he officially extended the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for another 14 days, starting on July 16.