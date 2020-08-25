Business HCM City helping travel companies survive COVID-19 Some 90-95 percent of the travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the municipal Department of Tourism reported on August 24.

Business Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

Business Footwear businesses adapt to COVID-19 pandemic The leather and footwear industry is finding new supply and demand sources to overcome difficulties due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.