COVID-19 casts shadow on business households
The second outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed many business households in Hanoi’s Old Quarter to the brink due to the total absence of international travellers, their main customers.
Hotels, restaurants, clothing stores and beauty salons in the Old Quarter mostly target international visitors. Their absence has pushed many of these businesses to the wall.
Small and micro-sized enterprises are in need of the Government’s assistance to survive these turbulent times, in particular a bailout package./.