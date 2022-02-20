World Malaysians see COVID-19 as ASEAN’s most immediate threat: survey Nearly eight in 10 Malaysians considered the COVID-19 pandemic the most immediate threat to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to a regional survey.

ASEAN 7th ASEAN Economic Community Dialogue held virtually The seventh ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Dialogue took place online on February 17 to discuss the findings and recommendations in the ASEAN Business Sentiment Study 2020/2021, which gauged ongoing sentiment of the ASEAN indigenous enterprises towards the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2025.

World Russian newspaper: Vietnam steadfast in path towards socialism The newspaper “Pravda” (Truth) of the Russian Federation Communist Party has spotlighted the publication of a book by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong, which collects 29 articles and speeches of the Vietnamese Party chief in the 2019-2021 period.

World ASEAN FMs reaffirm commitment to full, effective implementation of RCEP ASEAN Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) that was held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in both in-person and online formats from February 16-17, according to Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.