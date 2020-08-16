COVID-19 continues developing complicatedly in Philippines, Indonesia
Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on August 16 reported 3,420 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths related to this disease.
The figures raised the total numbers of infections and fatalities in the country to 161,253 and 2,665, respectively.
Meanwhile, an additional 2,081 new infections and 79 fatalities were recorded in Indonesia on the day.
The fourth populous country has recorded a total of 139,549 infection cases and 6,150 deaths, with the disease spreading to all of its 34 provinces and cities.
Amid the complicated developments of the disease, Indonesia said on August 15 that it will continue closing its door to foreign tourists until vaccine is made./.