World Indonesia: Retail sales improve in June A survey by the Bank of Indonesia (BI) revealed that retail sales in the country improved in June, though it is still in a contractionary phase.

World Schools in Thailand, Cambodia to reopen soon Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) August 11 sent a letter to all educational institutes nationwide, telling them they could resume teaching classes as normal from August 13.

World RCEP negotiations enter final round: Indonesian official The negotiation process on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has entered its final round and the agreement is expected to be signed in the near future, Indonesian Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga said.