Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines recorded 634 new COVID-19 cases on July 14 and six more deaths from the disease, raising the total cases to 57,545 and fatalities to 1,603.

This is the lowest single-day number of new infections for the past two weeks.



The same day, Indonesia announced 1,591 more cases and 54 deaths. The country’s COVID-19 tally is now 78,572 with 3,710 deaths.



A major outbreak was found at the Surabaya branch of the national radio Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) in East Java, with 54 staff members testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.



East Java has emerged as the new epicentre of COVID-19 in Indonesia since late May, with 16,877 infections, nearly half of which were in Surabaya.



Meanwhile in Thailand, the Government has temporarily banned the entry of foreign diplomats and special business representatives after the young daughter of the Sudanese attache was found to be infected with the coronavirus after the family arrived from Khartoum.



Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced the suspension on July 14, adding that it would remain in force while the CCSA addresses loopholes in its disease control measures.

On July 14, Thailand recorded seven new cases of COVID-19, all Thai citizens returning from abroad, bringing the total number of cases to 3,227, with 58 deaths.

The country has gone through 50 consecutive days without any community transmission./.



