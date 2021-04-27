Business Retail petrol prices up slightly in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices were up by nearly 200 VND per litre from 3pm on April 27 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business CPTPP opens up prospects for Vietnam’s exports to the Americas Two years after it came into effect, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has helped Vietnam significantly boost its exports to other member nations and open the door to members in the Americas, which are bursting with potential, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a seminar in Hanoi on April 27.

Business US group proposes 15-billion-USD LNG project in Soc Trang Millennium Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd., a member of the US-based Millennium Group, has proposed to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Soc Trang province.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,161 VND per USD on April 27, down 6 VND from the previous day.