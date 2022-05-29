COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 890 new COVID-19 infections on May 29, a reduction of 224 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.



The new infections were reported in 39 out of 63 provinces and cities across the country, including Hanoi (282), Yen Bai (67), Nghe An (60), Quang Ninh (46) and Vinh Phuc (40), among others.



Vietnam’s total number of COVID cases is now 10,717,251. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 1,195.



A total of 8,438 cases were given the all-clear on May 29, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 9,448,352.



There are currently 189 people in a serious or critical condition.



As no new COVID-19 related fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours, the country’s death toll remains at 43,078, or 0.4 percent of the caseload.



May 29 is the fourth day in a row that Vietnam has reported no new COVID-19 related deaths.



A total of 220,720,278 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to date in Vietnam, including over 199 million for adults, 17.46 million for children aged 12-17 years, and 4.15 million for children aged 5-11 years./.

