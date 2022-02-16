Health US presents tuberculosis detection tools, medications to Vietnam The US Agency for International Development (USAID) delivered new tuberculosis (TB) detection tools and treatment medications valued at roughly 3 million USD to the National Lung Hospital of Vietnam on February 16.

Health HCM City raises pandemic level of many communes, wards With Ho Chi Minh City remaining at the Level 1 of pandemic risk (low-risk – new normal), 37 out of the city's total 312 wards and communes have seen their risk rise to Level 2 of medium-risk, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Health COVID-19: Over 31,800 new cases reported on February 15 The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 14 to 4pm February 15 stood at 31,814, including 27 imported cases, up 2,384 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.