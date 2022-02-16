COVID-19: Daily caseload hits 34,737
Health workers prepare to inject COVID-19 vaccine for workers in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 34,737 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 16, up 2,936 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases consist of 14 imported and 34,723 domestic ones, including 25,026 in the community.
The new cases bring the tally across the country to 2,606,824 with 39,188 deaths and 2,249,155 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 2,826 severe cases, of which 18 are on life support.
Of the new daily infections, the capital city of Hanoi registered the highest number with 3,888, followed by Thai Nguyen with 2,497, Hai Duong with 1,598 and Quang Ninh with 1,536.
By February 15, the country had injected 186,892,927 doses of vaccines, with 79,238,754 being the first dose, 74,805,128 the second, and 32,849,045 the third./.