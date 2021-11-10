COVID-19: Daily caseload hits 7,930
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing in Bac Lieu province's Gia Rai township (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An additional 7,930 infections of COVID-19, including 12 imported cases, were recorded in Vietnam on November 10, bringing the nationwide tally to 992,735.
Compared to the previous day, the number of daily cases was down by 211.
Ho Chi Minh City reported the highest number of infections with 1,414, followed by Dong Nai province with 848, and Binh Duong province with 627.
The capital city of Hanoi logged 80 new cases.
According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 3,620 patients nationwide are in serious conditions, with 311 requiring invasive ventilation and 13 on life support (ECMO).
On the day, the country saw 79 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 22,765.
A total of 1,254 recoveries were reported on November 10, taking the total number of patients given the all-clear to 844,054.
More than 93.96 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with over 31.15 million people having received two doses./.