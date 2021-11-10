Health Hanoi plans to vaccinate nearly 792,000 children against COVID-19 Nearly 792,000 children aging from 12-17 years old in Hanoi are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Health COVID-19: New cases on November 9 top 8,133 Vietnam recorded 8,133 cases of COVID-19 in 55 localities during 24 hours from 4pm November 8 to 4pm November 9, including 4 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.