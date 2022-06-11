COVID-19: Daily cases down to 710 on June 11
The Ministry of Health confirmed 710 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm June 11, down 152 cases from the previous day.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 176 cases, followed by Yen Bai with 60 and Nghe An with 53.
Besides, southern Ben Tre province added 853 COVID-19 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national caseload reached 10,731,244.
A total 7,321 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 11, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,547,919.
There are 27 patients needing breathing support, while one death was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,083.
By June 10, the country had injected 223,388,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,564,882 first doses and 643,178 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.