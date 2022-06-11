Health COVID-19: New cases total 961 on June 10 A total 961 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 9 to 4pm June 10, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Twenty-three hospitals qualified for organ transplantation in Vietnam There are 23 hospitals qualified for organ transplantation in Vietnam, according to Associate Professor, Doctor Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department for Medical Examination and Treatment.