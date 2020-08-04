COVID-19 developments in Vietnam
As of 7am of August 4, Vietnam has reported 345 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 307 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.
VNA
VNA
COVID-19 developments in Vietnam COVID-19: 345 cases of community transmission COVID-19 community transmission Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicCOVID-19 pandemic developments in Vietnam as of August 3, 2020
On the morning of August 3, 2020, Vietnam recorded one more COVID-19 case, raising the total tally to 621.
See more
InfographicVietnam enters 95th day without COVID-19 community transmission
Vietnam entered the 95th consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7am of July 20, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced.
InfographicVietnam enters 92nd day without COVID-19 community transmission
Vietnam has entered the 92nd consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7a of July 17, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
InfographicVietnam enters 90th day without COVID-19 community transmission
Vietnam enters 90th day without COVID-19 community transmission as of July 15, 2020.
InfographicVietnam enters 89th day without COVID-19 community transmission
The National Steering Committee reported no new COVID-19 transmission in the community over the past 89 days as of 7am of July 13.
Infographic No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 84 days
No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 84 days as of 7am July 9, 2020