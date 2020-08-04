Health Infographic Vietnam enters 95th day without COVID-19 community transmission Vietnam entered the 95th consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7am of July 20, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced.

Health Infographic Vietnam enters 92nd day without COVID-19 community transmission Vietnam has entered the 92nd consecutive day with no transmission in the community as of 7a of July 17, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.