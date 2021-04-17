A quarantine site for COVID-19 patients (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Eight imported cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 17, raising the infection count to 2,781, the Ministry of Health said.

All the new patients, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad, have been put into quarantine immediately after their arrival.



So far, Vietnam has seen 2,475 recoveries from the coronavirus disease, according to the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration. The death toll remains at 35.



Eleven of those still under treatment have tested negative for the virus once, 16 others twice, and 18 thrice.



There are 40,443 people kept in quarantine nationwide at present, the ministry noted, adding that 66,366 people had received COVID-19 vaccination as of 4pm on April 16./.